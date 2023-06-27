WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Jackson Adams a senior at Walla Walla High School has been named The American Legion’s Eagle Scout of the Year for 2023.
According to the American Legion Adams will receive a $10,000 scholarship. He plans to study mechanical engineering at Northwestern University in the fall.
Adams studied computer design and 3D printing online and during the COVID pandemic began designing and printing masks.
“As masks became increasingly common, I started to design and 3D print a variety of COVID Personal Protective Equipment, which I distributed to my local hospital,” Adams said.
For his Eagle Scout service project Adams began a community-wide effort to provide 1,000 of his ear saver masks to frontline workers according to the American Legion.
“My ear savers, a collection of mask straps that relieve pressure on the wearer’s ears, became especially popular," Adams said.
At the end of his project Adams more than doubled his goal. He will be honored at the American Legion's National Convention in Charlotte North Carolina in August alongside other youth program champions from across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.