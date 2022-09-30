Walla Walla to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health will participate in the annual National Disability Employment Awareness Month campaign, to educate people about disability employment issues and celebrate workers with disabilities through the month of October, according to an announcement made by the department on September 30. This year, the theme is Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.

In 1945, Congress enacted a law declaring the first week of October as National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week. In 1962, the word “physically” was dropped, acknowledging all types of disabilities. It wasn’t until 1988 that the week was expanded to the month of October, with the name change of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Our national recovery from the pandemic cannot be completed without the inclusion of all Americans, in particular people with disabilities,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success and are more important today than ever. We must build an economy that fully includes the talent and drive of those with disabilities.”

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health will host a series of activities to educate the public on disability employment issues. There’s a Job Foundation Kick Off for students transitioning out of local school districts, a county proclamation on October 3 and ‘I Can’ public service announcements all month long.

“Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Developmental Disabilities Coordinator Janet Vaupel. “We want to spread the important message that we value all perspectives, including those of individuals with disabilities.”