COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. -
Walla Walla University’s Automotive Program recently ranked 6th in the U.S. by Intelligent. The website ranks colleges and has awarded the program Best in the Northwest.
The ranking is based on tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, and reputation according to the website.
Rob Holm was a part of the program for the last 20 years. He said students have been a big part of making the program what it is today.
“So, my job is actually pretty simple, give them learning opportunities and get out of the way,” he said.
WWU’s program offers a bachelor's in Automotive Technology and one in Automotive. Management. Holm said four-year programs are uncommon, with this one being one of about 17 in the state.
The shop does more than act as a learning space for students. It takes in cars from the community similar to other auto shops with a lower cost for repairs.
Third-year student Ben Hewett manages Walla Walla University's auto shop.
“It's a really great experience because you get to see such a wide variety of vehicles come in here. We get anything from like the 80s all the way up to like 2020 vehicles coming in,” Hewett said.
Real cars give students a chance to learn and fix real problems. Hewett said the customers just have to know it might take them a little longer than a regular auto shop, depending on the problem.
“This is a great segue to really understanding the theory and the mechanics behind every system in a vehicle,” Hewett said.
