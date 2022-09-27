Walla Walla VA Center hosts virtual town hall for female veterans

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Center is hosting a virtual town hall for any and all women veterans on September 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. Participants will join VA leadership and staff with the women’s health programs to discuss their needs and current care.
Leadership at the VA Center is looking to hear from female veterans how their care can be improved to meet specific needs, according to the press release. The town hall will be open to questions, comments and ideas. There’s no RSVP requirement and you don’t have to be receiving VA care to participate, either.
“Your voice matters,” said the press release. “The Walla Walla VA is committed to providing exceptional care to ALL Veterans. You served, now it’s our turn to serve you.”
You can join the town hall on your computer, phone or tablet using Microsoft Teams. Use this link to join. Or you can call in by dialing 872-701-0185, then entering 157643720#.
