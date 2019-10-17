WALLA WALLA, WA - The flu vaccine has arrived, and the Walla Walla VA Medical Center & Clinics is already vaccinating Veterans, employees, and volunteers to help all stay healthy this flu season. Have you gotten your flu shot clinic brochure in the mail already? If not, here’s where you can get it.

Walla Walla VA (in Walla Walla):

Fri., Oct. 18 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Drive-Thru Clinic @ WWVA Bldg. 74 Circle

Effective immediately | 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (M-F) | Inside Bldg. 143 (walk-in; check in at the Welcome Center desk)

All Outlying Clinics:

Effective immediately | 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (M-F) | Inside clinic (walk-in)

Please note that walk-ins are welcome during regular business hours for those Veterans wanting a flu shot. No appointment is necessary; wait times may vary by location.

Stand Down Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 19 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | State Fair Park Modern Living Bldg. | Yakima, WA

Stay ahead of the flu season by getting your flu shot today. There is a lot you can do to help minimize the risk of getting the flu; and, one of the best ways to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated yearly. The CDC's flu website states that getting the shot has important benefits, such as reducing flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, missing work and school due to flu, as well as preventing flu-related hospitalizations. It is also recommended that everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu shot every season.

Other simple steps to staying healthy include washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizers. Use clean tissues and discard after each use; and be sure to cough/sneeze into your sleeve if you don’t have a tissue. More tips to prevent flu can be found at VA's Public Health "flu prevention" site.

Did you know that if you have the flu, you are contagious even before you show symptoms and up to several days after becoming sick? That’s why the Walla Walla VA encourages ALL Veterans to get vaccinated; it goes a long way in protecting yourself and your loved ones.

VA is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free flu shots to enrolled Veterans. If you miss getting your shot at the Walla Walla VA campus or one of the clinics, you can go to a Walgreens near you and ask how you can get a free flu shot (some restrictions may apply).