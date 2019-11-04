Walla Walla VA opens same day clinic for veterans

Walla Walla, Wash. - The Walla Walla VA recently opened a same day clinic.

Another name for it that veterans may be more familiar with is a "sick call clinic." It's a place to report to if you're feeling under the weather.

The new service is offered to veterans traveling, or any who can't see their provider right away. They come in as walk-in patients. The new service allows veterans to get help with minor medical issues without the long wait for an appointment.

As a veteran himself, Chief of Staff Mark Liu understands the need for a place like this.

"A lot of us, including myself, were veterans. So we know what kind of things they went through, and how best to talk in their jargon. And so that in itself is a very tight relationship," Liu said.

If you're a veteran assigned to a primary care team at one of Walla Walla VA's Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in the area, this is available to you as well. No need to worry about bringing any records with you, because its all stored in the VA's database.

For more information on the clinic, you can visit the VA website here.