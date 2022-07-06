Walla Walla Valley looking to complete "America's Best Wine Region" three-peat

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -

Walla Walla Valley is currently the top vote-getter for "America's Best Wine Region" in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice Awards.

There is two weeks left in the voting and Visit Walla Walla, along with Walla Walla Valley Wine continue to encourage the region's wine lovers to vote in the annual competition.

“We are humbled once again by the outpouring of support we have received, particularly in light of the competition, which includes many of the country’s other iconic wine regions,” said Robert Hansen, executive director of Visit Walla Walla and Walla Walla Valley Wine. “If the first two weeks of voting are any indication, the Walla Walla Valley has a large and passionate fanbase. We hope those who love this region and its wines will continue the momentum over the final two weeks of voting.”

The honor of being crowned America’s Best Wine Region is entirely decided through public voting, which closes at 9 a.m. PDT on Monday, July 18. Anyone can cast their daily vote by visiting the Best Wine Region voting page here.

No region has ever won the honor for three consecutive years. The Walla Walla Valley is one of 20 finalists in 2022, marking the fifth straight year the region has made the final round of voting.

In addition to the Walla Walla Valley’s position atop the “Best Wine Region” category, Long Shadows Vintners currently sits in second place in the “Best Tasting Room” category. The public can cast their vote to help push Long Shadows to the top of the list by visiting the Best Tasting Room voting page HERE.

The Walla Walla Valley has also received recent acclaim as one of Forbes’ 22 Best Places To Travel In The U.S. In 2022, as the West’s best Emerging Wine Route in the 2021 Sunset Travel Awards, and as one of the Top places to go in the west in 2022 from Fodor’s.