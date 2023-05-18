WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Valley Wine has announced their panelists for Celebrate Walla Walla Valley Wine - Merlot as part of its Celebrate series of showcasing different wine varieties.
"Celebrate Walla Walla Valley Wine - Merlot is the country's only Merlot-focused wine event of this scale," said Walla Walla Valley Wine Executive Director Liz Knapke. "We believe that Walla Walla Valley produces some of the world's finest Merlot and are happy to showcase it alongside other acclaimed growing regions that craft the varietal."
The three-day event features panelists from different vineyards and wineries from the Walla Walla Valley and beyond. Attendees will able to taste Merlot from each of these panelists:
- John Freeman, Winemaker | Browne Family Vineyards, Walla Walla Valley
- Kelsey Albro Itämeri, Winemaker & Owner| itä wines, Walla Walla Valley
- Marcus Rafanelli, Winemaker | L’Ecole N° 41, Walla Walla Valley
- Kimberlee Nichols, Winemaker | Markham Vineyards, Napa Valley, California
- Rick Bonitati, President & Chief Executive Officer | St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, Sonoma Valley, California
- Aurelio Montes Jr., Chief Winemaker | MONTES, Colchagua Valley, Chile
The event takes place July 13-15 with tastings happening each day. Tickets and the event schedule are available on the Walla Walla Valley Wine website.
