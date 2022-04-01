WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
This month brings the third annual Walla Walla Valley Wine Month, a monthlong celebration of regional wine, experiences and events. Wineries host live music, dinners, tasting experiences and events.
April was chosen to spotlight the seasonal changes, marking when vines turn green again. The first official wine weekend of the year happens in April, aka Spring Kick-Off Weekend.
Walla Walla Valley Wine will be promoting the month on social media. Events and special deals can also be found on the wine month website.
“Walla Walla Valley Wine Month is an exciting time to experience Walla Walla Valley Wine,” said Robert Hansen, Walla Walla Valley Wine executive director. “Interested wine enthusiasts can shop wine in person and online, attend special events, plan a tasting outing, or simply follow along on social media to learn about the Walla Walla Valley AVA and begin planning their next trip.”
