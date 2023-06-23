WALLA WALLA Wash.- The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is hosting a job fair. on June 24th from 9 am - 2 pm at the Walla Walla campus.
The Walla Walla VA Medical Center is looking for medical professionals and housekeeping staff to fill open positions.
You can attended the job fair online or in person. If you choose to attended in person they ask you to bring a printed resume and 3-5 professional references.
Once screened applicants may be chosen to interview with hiring staff.
No pre-registration needed.
Information about positions available and employment benefits can all be found through the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center website.
