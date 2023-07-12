WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The City of Walla Walla will be conducting a verification project to improve accuracy for 911 dispatch.
Beginning July 17th a Walla Walla City intern will be visiting apartment complexes and and office buildings throughout the city.
The visits are part of the 911 Addressing Verification Project, which aims to manually verify addresses and points of entry for apartments and office suites.
The information will then be updated in the 911 dispatch database,
According to the city of Walla Walla having an accurate 911 database is essential for dispatchers and emergency services personnel.
The intern will need to physically be on the property and may need to enter buildings.
According to the City of Walla Walla, the intern will be wearing apparel that identifies him as city personnel, he will also have business cards with the department contact information.
The project will conclude on August 28th.
For residents with any questions you may contact the Walla Walla Fire Department Inspection Office at (509) 524-4603
