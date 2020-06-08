Walla Walla wineries back open in Phase Two

WALLA WALLA, WA- With Walla Walla County in phase 2, many non-essential businesses can open their doors. One of those businesses includes wineries.

They can only do 50 percent capacity like restaurants. With most wineries being smaller than restaurants that may mean only 10 people can be in the building at a time. People can't stand or sit in the bar area and everyone has to be six feet apart.

Dama Wines has shifted to primarily doing appointments. Once the appointment is set, they have a system that makes you call or text them and use hand sanitizer before going in the building.

"If it's a reservation I will have their wines already poured and show them to their seat and then have a conversation with it being six feet apart from them," said Mary Derby Dama Wines co-owner and winemaker.

All workers must wear mask and gloves while serving the wine. At Dama they are currently limiting your reservation to no more than five people. Despite all these extra hoops they say customers have responded well.

"I think people have been really accepting of the rules whether they truly believe in them or not," said Derby. "They are accepting them and realizing that we are all new at this right now, we are all trying to be as safe as possible."

If you plan on going to a winery they say it is best to call and schedule in advance. Some wineries have said they have had to turn away walk ins because of capacity.