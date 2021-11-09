WALLA WALLA, WA - Patricia Lee Otto has been missing for more than four decades, last seen in Lewiston, Idaho on August 31, 1976. Her daughter, Suzanne Timms, has been investigating her mom's disappearance since her adulthood.

"Because my whole life, my dad and his side of the family told me that she left but she would not have left me." said Timms. 

She was reported missing to Lewiston Police Department. The missing person case is open to this day in Lewiston, but the homicide case in Oregon is closed.

Two years later, hikers hiking near Finley  Creek in Oregon near Elgin (Union County), came across the skeletal remains of a body and reported it to the Union County Sherriff's Office. 

Two of the hikers, she discovered only recently were her father-in-law (when he was younger) and her grandfather-in-law, Lee Parr. 

"I found a newspaper article front page on the Le Grande Observer that documents their names. But the reason we never made that connection is Grandpa Parr died and my father-in-law was a kid at the time who grew up assuming the body was identified and taken care of - never knowing that was my biological mother." said Timms.

"He was explaining to me what it was like when they found the remains and I have the photos of the crime in my hand and he's describing exactly the same thing I'm seeing. She's face down, buried in the dirt, she's face down." said Timms.

After her mother went missing and Timms's father, Ralph Otto, was incarcerated for hiring an undercover cop to kill the Lewiston Chief of Police at the time (for trying to question the family on Patty's disappearance), Timms and her sister were adopted by their paternal aunt and received visits from their mom's side of the family. 

The body was found near the intersection of Finley Creek and Dry Creek, dubbing the woman as "Finley Creek Jane Doe."

But Patty's case has been closed since 1990. Oregon State Police closed the case after finding no identity nor the cause of death. They discarded all evidence as well as her body - cremated in Walla Walla Mountainview Funeral Home. 
 
Then came one day - the day Facebook gave Suzanne a clue about her mom.
 
"So in 2021, I'm scrolling through Facebook and I see myself on a missing person's poster and I swear that picture is me and I realize I'm not the missing person that's my mother." said Timms.
 
Timms says the ashes have no identification and are siting in the Walla Walla coroner's office.
 
"How did she end up in a box in the coroner's office and is that even her." said Timms. 
 
Suzanne has been living in Walla Walla since 1999.
 
"It kind of makes me feel like that's why this is home. She's been here with me the whole time. It makes me wonder that my mom just been here and she's saying "honey, find me and fix this." said Timms.
 
Suzanne has tried to contact all these police departments, as well as the Union County District attorney, but no one is cooperating with her.
 
"I feel that no one wants to accept fault." said Timms.
 
Ultimately, it's not about fault - but rather, that she get closure and answers on her mom and move forward to help enact legislation so that this does not happen again. 
 
Union County Police would have to reopen the case.
 
She's hired a canine unit to sniff the Finley Creek site where the body of her possible mom was found. The dog identified remains still there. The skeleton found in 1978 was missing an arm, pelvis, and ribs.
 
"I'm literally gunna have to go and dig up my mom's arm to reopen this case that shouldn't have been closed."
 
Follow Patty Otto Facebook pages such as Patty's Voice and Finley Creek Jane Doe - Elgin, OR for more information and donate to Suzanne's fundraiser for DNA testing on the ashes. 

