WALLA WALLA, WA - Patricia Lee Otto has been missing for more than four decades, last seen in Lewiston, Idaho on August 31, 1976. Her daughter, Suzanne Timms, has been investigating her mom's disappearance since her adulthood.
"Because my whole life, my dad and his side of the family told me that she left but she would not have left me." said Timms.
She was reported missing to Lewiston Police Department. The missing person case is open to this day in Lewiston, but the homicide case in Oregon is closed.
Two years later, hikers hiking near Finley Creek in Oregon near Elgin (Union County), came across the skeletal remains of a body and reported it to the Union County Sherriff's Office.
Two of the hikers, she discovered only recently were her father-in-law (when he was younger) and her grandfather-in-law, Lee Parr.
"I found a newspaper article front page on the Le Grande Observer that documents their names. But the reason we never made that connection is Grandpa Parr died and my father-in-law was a kid at the time who grew up assuming the body was identified and taken care of - never knowing that was my biological mother." said Timms.
"He was explaining to me what it was like when they found the remains and I have the photos of the crime in my hand and he's describing exactly the same thing I'm seeing. She's face down, buried in the dirt, she's face down." said Timms.
After her mother went missing and Timms's father, Ralph Otto, was incarcerated for hiring an undercover cop to kill the Lewiston Chief of Police at the time (for trying to question the family on Patty's disappearance), Timms and her sister were adopted by their paternal aunt and received visits from their mom's side of the family.
The body was found near the intersection of Finley Creek and Dry Creek, dubbing the woman as "Finley Creek Jane Doe."