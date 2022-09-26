OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board recently announced $76 million in grants to counties across the state to help ensure salmon survival.
Two of the counties selected are Walla Walla and Yakima. Walla Walla will receive $729,504 and Yakima will receive $6,446,340.
The funds will be used to restore salmon habitat in rivers, remove barriers to migration, and conserve habitat.
"This is incredibly important work. The projects will help restore salmon across the state. That means more salmon for our endangered orcas, more jobs for people and industries that rely on salmon and improved habitat that can better protect us from floods and the effects of climate change," said Washington State Governor, Jay Inslee.
