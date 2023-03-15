YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Pacific Power Foundation has announced a donation of more than $164,000 in grant funding for community arts and cultural organizations, including six in Walla Walla and Yakima.
According to a Pacific Power press release announcing the funding, the grants are meant to help maintain healthy and resilient communities through arts and culture.
The grants will fund theatre performances, concerts, art projects and museums. According to today's press release the following projects in Walla Walla and Yakima will be receiving grants:
- Capitol Theatre Committee: for Capitol Kids Series that provides multilingual, multicultural performances and artist activities for student groups from Kindergarten through College.
- Carnegie Picture Lab: for the Creativity Curated Program that provides Walla Walla County elementary students with art instruction.
- Fort Walla Walla Museum: will provide students with free access to museum tours.
- Gesa Power House Theatre: for the Tango del Cielo theatrical music and dance performance for the 12th anniversary of the theatre.
- Shakespeare Walla Walla: will bring the Seattle Shakespeare Troupe to Walla Walla for a performance of Romeo and Juliet.
- Yakima Valley Museum and Historical Association: will allow for upgrades of the conference room and the heating/ventilation and air conditioning systems.
