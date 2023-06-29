WALLA WALLA, Wash.- With summer comes yard sale season.
The City of Walla Walla is asking residents planning on having yard sales to be aware of the following information.
A permit is not necessary to hold a yard sale in Walla Walla. However, residents are limited to four sales per year for a sum of no more than twelve days per year.
It is also not necessary to have a sign permit to post signs announcing yard sales, but they must be taken down within 24 hours of the sale's end. Staked signs may be returned to the listed address if time allows. Signs found on public structures, such as traffic or utility poles, are not allowed and may be removed and discarded.
Be sure to clean up after a sale. All tables, racks, and items should be removed from the location of the sale.
The city also asks residents to be mindful of a sale's effect on parking and traffic in neighborhoods-- particularly on weekends when more people are home. Direct shoppers to a less-congested street or nearby parking lot if possible.
If you think something may violate yard sale rules, contact Code Enforcement at 509-524-4710 Monday through Friday. If parking or traffic issues arise near a sale location, you may call non-emergency dispatch any time at 509-527-1960.
