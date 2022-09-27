WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
This week interim pedestrian safety improvements will be installed at the intersection of Division and Whitman Streets in Walla Walla. The tubular markers will shorten the crossing distance of the intersection and increase driver awareness of crossing pedestrians.
According to a City of Walla Walla press release, the tubular markers represent an "approximate" curb extension that is planned for 2023 as part of the City's Division and Whitman Pedestrian Improvement Project.
The goal of the project is to make Pioneer Park safer and more accessible for all.
Sidewalks and curb extensions will be installed around the park, as well as street lighting, ADA compliant pedestrian ramps and a rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon.
