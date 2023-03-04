Walla Walla's Urban Forestry Plan could include you

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Walla Walla is a city of 14,000 trees and according to Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman it takes a lot of collaboration. The city is working with its partner to get trees planted all over, even right in front of people's homes.
“Trees are very important to the city of Walla Walla, as you well know and people that live and visit Walla Walla know there's a lot of mature trees that make Walla Walla a special place,” Coleman said.
Keeping the trees around is all a part of Walla Walla's urban forestry plan. Coleman said consultants came in 2020 to help update the plan and recommended the city plant 300 trees a year to keep the total high. Coleman said last year they exceeded that goal hitting 500 new trees.
The city is asking citizens of Walla Walla that have enough space, about 8 feet, in their right-of-way to volunteer for a tree of their own.
“The big thing is if they're willing to water it because that's key, the trees that exist in Walla Walla today were planted by someone and sometimes that was 100 years ago,” Coleman said.
The city also asks that if you are looking for a tree in your right-of-way to make sure power lines don’t run directly above where it would be planted.
The trees can provide shade which lowers the heat on homes and pavement, which could lower cooling costs, according to Coleman.
He said the trees also take in a lot of stormwater which puts less stress on the storm drains.
“There is so many benefits that we all receive from trees and mature trees so the concept is just making sure we maintain that urban forest so that future generations are able to enjoy it like we are,” Coleman said.
The Parks and Recreation Department will also be working on planting 50 trees in one day this March at Mountain View Cemetery.
