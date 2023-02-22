WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Walla Walla gets its water from the Mill Creek Watershed miles away from the city. The wooded area has a had a number of fires around it over the last few decades, but fire suppression and chance have kept fire out and allowed brush, bushes and small trees to grow which could lead to bigger fires.
Andy Steele, District ranger for the Walla Walla Ranger District, said the Tiger-Mill Project hopes to reduce and maintain some of that vegetation to avoid potential problems in the forest and in the water.
“A very large fire in there that denuded the soil - that could have major erosion effects, the next time there was rain or snow an enormous amount of sediment could be washed down into Mill Creek,” Steele said.
Large amounts of sediment going down Mill Creek would make it more difficult for the city's system to treat water for the town. The city would be able to use their aquifer as a short-term solution, but it could lead to higher water costs for residents in the long term according to Steele.
The Tiger-Mill Project would manage the forest with the thinning and logging of smaller trees and plants that can act like a ladder for fire. In part this would make it safer for firefighters managing the fire and could reduce the uncontrolled spread of fire.
Fire Fuel Specialist Joseph Sciarrino said prescribed fire will also be a big part of keeping the fire danger down.
“This landscape needs fire, it will respond well to fire, and if it's a prescribed fire first we can manage some of those impacts a little better than natural start.,” he said.
They aren't fire proofing the forest but they are working to make it less likely for damaging fires to spread uncontrolled in and around the watershed according to Sciarrino.
The Forest Service is looking for feedback on the plan and are accepting comments until Friday, February 24.
“People share our concerns about the state of the forest up there and the likelihood that a catastrophic fire could not only impact the water supply but also spread to into the wilderness that's right next to the watershed or into the communities along mill creek nearby,” Steele said.
