WALLAOWA COUNTY, Ore. -
The following press release comes from the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office:
"On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM, the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office received a call of a possible medical emergency at a residence in Joseph, Oregon. Deputy Paul Pagano and Sheriff Joel Fish responded and found Oregon State Police Sergeant Marcus McDowell unconscious inside his patrol car in the driveway. Upon making forced entry into the vehicle, Sergeant McDowell was found to be deceased from a single gunshot wound to the head.
"OSP Superintendent Davie shared, 'Thank you to our partner agencies for their assistance, compassion and professionalism during this tragic time. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, coworkers and responding emergency personnel.'
"The investigation is ongoing with assistance with officers and investigators from the Enterprise Police Department, Pendleton Police Department, Oregon State Police and Crime Lab."
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
