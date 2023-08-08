Wallowa-Whitman national forest

Hells Canyon: protected 1975, 1984 (Kim Kehoe)

 Picasa

 BAKER CITY, ORE.-  Wallowa-Whitman Forest Officials are reducing public use restrictions to Phase A and Industrial fire Precautions to Level 1. 

The change will go into effect on August 1, 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this change is due to a recent increase in moisture in the area. 

This restriction change only applies to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. 

For more information about state regulations on national land visit the USDA website.