BAKER CITY, ORE.- Wallowa-Whitman Forest Officials are reducing public use restrictions to Phase A and Industrial fire Precautions to Level 1.
The change will go into effect on August 1, 2023.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this change is due to a recent increase in moisture in the area.
This restriction change only applies to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
For more information about state regulations on national land visit the USDA website.
