BENTONVILLE, Ark.-
Walmart is in discussions with major media companies to include streaming entertainment in its Walmart+ membership services.
Paramount, Disney, and Comcast have all recently spoken with Walmart about a possible streaming deal.
Walmart+ is currently $12.95 a month and the hope is that a streaming element to the membership service will provide another option for streaming, and more competition for Amazon Prime.
