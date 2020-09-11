Walmart Foundation Step up to Support West Coast Wildfire Response With Up To $1 Million

Bentonville, AR - Walmart, and the Walmart Foundation announced today that they will increase their support of relief efforts up to $1 million in cash and in-kind product donations.
This builds upon the previous $250,000 commitment made in late August, which was disbursed among three community response partners on the frontlines of the tragedy in California – the Salvation Army, World Central Kitchen, and American Red Cross.
This new commitment will award the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross with $350,000 each to help with feeding and sheltering those affected by the fires in California, Oregon, and Washington, along with in-kind product donations up to $50,000.