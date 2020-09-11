Walmart Foundation Step up to Support West Coast Wildfire Response With Up To $1 Million

Weather Alert

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY 1/4 MILE OR LESS AT TIMES IN DENSE SMOKE. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED THROUGH THE WEEKEND IN MANY LOCATIONS, EVEN IN THOSE AREAS WHERE THEY ARE GREATER THAN 1/4 MILE. * WHERE...A LARGE PORTION OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN OREGON AND PORTIONS OF SOUTH-CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO BEND, REDMOND, THE DALLES, HERMISTON, PENDLETON, TRI- CITIES AND WALLA-WALLA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY IS ALSO EXPECTED DUE TO THE DENSE SMOKE THROUGH MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERSONS WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESSES SHOULD REMAIN INDOORS TO AVOID INHALING SMOKE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&