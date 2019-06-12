YAKIMA, WA - Walmart stores across the country are helping raise funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and one of those hospitals happens to be in Yakima.
"Walmart is on its 32nd year of fundraising for Children's Miracle Network Hospital," said Josh Munson, Corporate Coordinator, Memorial Foundation.
Virginia Mason Memorial is a Children's Miracle Network Hospital, and over the years thousands of dollars have been raised by people in the area.
"They've raised over 1.1 million dollars for kids right here in Central Washington," said Munson.
Munson says all the money raised is divided and stays here locally.
"Over 13,000 here across Central Washington at Virginia Mason Memorial's NICU, which is the only NICU in Central Washington at the pediatric unit, which as well is the only pediatric unit in Wenatchee down south through Kennewick, and then we also have our gem of a facility called Children's Village which helps over 6,000 kids."
It's because of the local impact this camping has that makes Jandi Jones, Walmart store manager proud of helping fund raise.
"Virginia Mason Hospital is actually in the community and I like to see where all the funds are going to, to help the children, to help the families in need for the children," said Jones.
Up until July 7th you can stop by any Walmart store and donate as you are checking out.