GRANDVIEW, WA - In response to strong demand in stores, Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May, including more than 2,100 associates across Washington, to work in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
This morning, the company released more details on what that means for those interested in working in the company’s Supply Chain. Highlights include:
- A temporary $2/hour pay increase for all hourly associates working in its e-commerce fulfillment centers, from now through Memorial Day. This includes the distribution center in Grandview, Washington.
- Offering a $250 referral bonus to fulfilment center associates who refer a new hire. The newly hired associate also receives a $250 referral bonus.
- Expedited hiring – a person can apply online, get hired and being working in a fulfillment center or distribution center in as little as 24 hours. The company is offering full-time, part-time and temporary roles.
In addition to hiring across the state, Walmart continues to find ways to serve and support its customers, associates and communities during this unprecedented time. The latest information on how Walmart is responding to COVID-19 can be found here.