WASHINGTON STATE - Statement from Walmart: As the world continues to deal with the spread of COVID-19, Walmart remains focused on the health and safety of their associates and customers. As a result, the company continues to implement extensive measures to help keep stores safe and clean. Today, for the first time, we’re taking you on a video tour of a Walmart Supercenter to show you how we’re serving customers during these unprecedented times.
Watch this video – shot last weekend by John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. – to learn more about the steps the company has already taken to ensure a safe environment, how all of the steps work together in stores and what customers can expect when they shop at their local store.
A few of the changes that Walmart has introduced include:
- Installing plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at checkout lanes.
- Installing floor decals in stores at both the entrances and in checkout lanes, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other.
- Taking the temperatures of associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions.
- Requiring associates wear masks or other face coverings at work and encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop in stores.
- Making key services (like payment and pickup and delivery) completely contact-free.
We know it’s a time of uncertainty for many, and you may want to see Walmart’s safety measures for customers and associates in action. You’re welcome to share the full video, linked here. We’ve also created a downloadable video without music, available here for any stories you may be working on.