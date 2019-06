RICHLAND, WA - Firefighters evacuated Walmart in Richland after a fire broke out Thursday night.

Employees and customers have been evacuated to a near by Krispy Kreme.

Crews on the scene have confirmed there was a single fire in the store, but it has since been put out.

Walmart is closed until further notice to let it ventilate.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.