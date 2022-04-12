BENTONVILLE, Arkansas -
Walmart is looking within the company to offer truck driver training.
The company is planning to launch a new training program for interested employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers to become certified truck drivers.
The company wants to offer a 12-week program taught by a team of company truck drivers.
Walmart plans to raise the salary for its 12,000 truck drivers. The starting salary will range from $95,000 to $110,000.
The company hopes the new program eases some supply chain issues across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.