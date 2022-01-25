YAKIMA – The shooting at the Terrace Heights Walmart in Yakima Valley on Jan. 6 has turned into a homicide case after the death of 31-year-old Jordan A. Besel yesterday, Monday Jan. 24. Following the shooting, Besel was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Hospital officials informed Yakima Police Department yesterday that Besel had died due to his injuries.
Following the shooting, witnesses reported seeing a black Chevrolet truck with three people inside. When spotted later, the occupants told officers that Besel pointed a gun at them in an attempt to rob the group. One of the men, age 37, then admitted to shooting Besel.
Decisions regarding charges are still pending.
The full press release is available here: