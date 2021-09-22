Want a date night with your dog? Visit Tri-Cities launched their new "Ales & Tails Pass"

TRI-CITIES, WA - Visit Tri-Cities has launched their "Ales & Tails Pass", a local coupon pass, where participants can sign up to receive discounts at Tri-City breweries and restaurants where you can bring your four legged friend, aka your dog.
Howl you sign up you ask? Here is the link and it is free to sign up! All you need and an email and a phone number and they will send you a confirmation text and email where you will have access to redeem your discounts.
Local favorite breweries, wineries, and restaurants are featured including Doggie Style Gourmet, Moonshot Brewing, J. Bookwalter Winery, Ice Harbor Brewing and more.
“Visit Tri-Cities has offered multiple passes, but the Ales & Tails pass is one of my favorites,” said Michael Novakovich, President & CEO of Visit Tri-Cities. “Not only is the pass a great opportunity to experience the amazing craft beverage and food scene with our dogs, but it generates foot traffic to our local tourism-related businesses, driving economic recovery in the Tri-Cities.”
Visit Tri-Cities also currently offers the Tri-Cities Wine Pass featuring exclusive deals and discounts at more than 25 local wineries. The Tri-Cities Wine Pass is also free and may be obtained at VisitTri-Cities.com