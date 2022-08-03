TOPPENISH, Wash. — Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to arrest a wanted man around LaRue Road in Toppenish on August 2. Lane Phipps, 26, was wanted on attempted murder charges in Whatcom County, and for taking a female hostage and shooting at Lynwood officers on July 5, according to the press release from the Yakima Police Department. He is also reported as a known Sureño gang member.
Information came in that he was in the Yakima Valley. The YPD Gang Unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service responded to figure out where Phipps was.
Law enforcement went to the 10000 block of LaRue Road, where Phipps tried to run away. Before long, he was taken into custody and booked into the Yakima County Jail on warrants for second degree attempted murder, first degree assault, first degree kidnapping, felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was then taken to Lynnwood by Lynnwood Police Department detectives.
