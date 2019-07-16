KENNEWICK, WA - A 33-year-old man is being booked into Benton County Jail following an officer-involved shooting in Kennewick.
On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police received a call from a concerned citizen about a wanted man living in an outbuilding in the area of W. 4th Avenue and S. Olson Street.
Police responded and found 33-year-old Elijah Lull at W. 4th Place and S. Morain St. after a short search. Lull is wanted for a felony and a misdemeanor warrant, KPD says.
Police say Lull ran from them and into a nearby backyard. Officers deployed a Taser to stop him, but it was ineffective. Lull then brandished a firearm, which prompted officers to draw their weapons and fire. One officer fired a shot at Lull, who then dropped his firearm and was promptly taken into custody.
No one was struck, and it is unclear at this time how many shots were fired.
KPD says a Special Investigations Unit will be activated to investigate the incident. The officer who fired the shot will be placed in administrative leave pending the investigation.