Wanted man now behind bars

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Police officers found and arrested a man who had a warrant out for his arrest as he tried to escape last night, according to West Richland Police Department.
Officers say they waited at the front door for a "longer-than-normal wait" before someone had answered the door saying the man wasn't home.
The police say they had another officer watching the back of the home while the homeowner was speaking with officers. During the chat, they watched the wanted man attempting to escape through the backyard and out the rear gate towards a nearby middle school.
The person was contacted in the school parking lot, and despite being informed he was not free to leave because of his warrant, he continued to retreat from police officers.
During an argument with the man and police officers, a patrol vehicle cut off his exit. That is when the man surrendered.
Once in handcuffs, officers removed numerous knives and even a razor blade from the individual.
WRPD reported that the man is now booked at the Benton County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.