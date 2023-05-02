TOPPENISH, Wash.- A wanted man is in custody after being found asleep in his car with a gun in the Legends Casino parking lot around 10:39 p.m. on May 1.
Yakama Nation Tribal Police contacted the man in the car and were assisted by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Wapato Police and Toppenish Police.
According to a YCSO press release on the incident Deputies recognized the man as a suspect wanted on suspicion of 1st degree robbery, 1st degree assault, failure to register as a sex offender and parole violations.
Responding law enforcement agencies and negotiators with the Yakima Police Department tried to get the man to put down the gun and get out of the car until 1:58 a.m. at which time Legends Casino was placed under a lockdown according to the YCSO.
When the man unloaded the gun "less-than-lethal" munitions were used by law enforcement and he was taken into custody with the help of K9 Zorro of the YPD.
According to the YCSO the man was treated at the hospital and then booked into the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of firearms offenses, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants.
