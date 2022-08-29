WAPATO, Wash. -
Wapato paraeducators, custodians, bus drivers and kitchen staff are all asking the school district for better pay.
These staff members are called "classified staff" and they work within the school district, but don't receive the same funding as the school district.
Public School Educators of Washington Union Field Rep. Christopher Mobley tells me most of the districts funding comes for the state but it goes to the teachers, and their staff receives funding from levy dollars.
PSE Vice President and Special Education Life Skills Para at Simcoe Elementary Karen Lommers says she is fighting to help the other staff members make a livable wage.
"This is for them, not for me," says Lommers. "We want to make a living and right now we don't."
Lommers says many of the classified staff are single parents or single grandparents that have to take care of their kids and put them in school. The recent rise in costs from inflation have made their current wage harder to live with.
"A gallon of milk costs four dollars," says Lommers. "Some of these staff members had to make choices on what their families have to go without because they aren't bringing in enough money."
Many of the members I spoke to at the picket shared the same sentiments Lommers had and said they're too loyal to the district to look for higher paying jobs.
One of the para educators at the picket says WSD gave him his first job out of college over two decades ago and said if he didn't care about the kids and the community he would have left for more money.
"We aren't asking for a lot," says the para educator who wanted to remain anonymous. "We just want to be able to live on the money we're making."
The PSE Union has been negotiating with WSD since March 10 for the new wages and will have their next meeting on Wednesday, August 31.
I have reached out to the WSD and am still waiting to hear back from them. When they respond we will update with the most recent information.
