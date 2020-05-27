Wapato High School students will have a virtual graduation June 10th at 7 p.m. due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Wapato School District as well as the Yakima Health District decided Wednesday to celebrate 2020 graduates in the community via virtual ceremony that will be livestreamed on the district website.

School leaders said graduates will be given a specific time and date when their name will be called. Then they will be able to walk across the stage to get their diploma. This will be recorded for the ceremony on June 10th. Each graduate will also be given a copy of the virtual ceremony.

The festivities do not stop there. The school district has also approved Wapato High School to host a fireworks display to recognize the Class of 2020 at 9 p.m. from the football field. School leaders said families should enjoy the show from their homes if you live nearby. Those who live away from the school can meet in the parking lot, but are asked to stay in your car.

Wapato High School Principal David Blakney said he is saddened that the school cannot celebrate in proper fashion, but knows the Class of 2020 has many accomplishments.