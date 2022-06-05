Wapato High School wrestling coach inducted in National Wrestling Hall of Fame

WAPATO, Wash. -
Sam Nishi has been coaching wrestling for over 30 years. He started wrestling in the 6th grade without any previous experience.
He tells us, once he got involved, he was all in. He was part of a team recognized for many accomplishments.
"Three district titles, two regional titles, we placed 7th in state," Sam says, "my senior year I place 6th individually in weight class."
Once Sam graduated high school, his goal was to continue being a part of the team and bettering it.
Thus kickstarting his coaching career. Eventually, he began officiating wrestling and football.
His coaching led him to volunteering for middle schools, eventually offered a paid position as head coach for a middle school in Wapato.
Over the years, Sam has over 30 years of coaching experience in coaching and almost 30 in officiating.
Recently, Sam was nominated to be the recipient of the Lifetime Service award and part of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in the state of Washington.
He says he was both honored and surprised but the nomination.
His induction was on June 5 in the western side of the state.
