YAKAMA NATION RESERVATION, Wash. — A 31-year-old man from Wapato has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of Alillia Minthorn, aka Lala. Jordan Everett Stevens was sentenced on February 21, 2023 by Chief District Judge Stanley Bastian after a trial found him guilty of first-degree murder and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Minthorn had been reported missing by a family member on May 3, 2019. She had last been seen getting into a car around Toppenish, according to court documents. An eyewitness contacted the FBI about two weeks later, saying Stevens had shot her in a closed area of the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation.
This witness claimed she was present, along with another woman, during the shooting that killed Minthorn, according to court documents. Law enforcement searched the area, but couldn’t find her body until the witness was brought out to show agents the way on May 29, 2019.
An autopsy was conducted, revealing that Minthorn was killed by one shot to the head. Stevens’ trial lasted only three days in June 2021 before he was found guilty on both charges, according to the press release.
“The execution and murder of this young indigenous woman was horrific,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “It is the obligation of law enforcement and the United States Attorney’s Office to seek justice for all victims and their family members. Not everyone who suffered a loss in this case will be able to find solace despite the lifetime of imprisonment that was handed down today, and our hearts go out to Ms. Minthorn’s family… However, a lengthy sentence in this case cannot substitute for the tragic loss of the life of this young woman. As a result of today’s sentence, the Eastern District of Washington is safer and more secure.”
The case was investigated the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, Washington State Highway Patrol, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ben Seal and Rick Burson, according to the DOJ.
“Life in prison is not a sentence we see often,” said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Seattle Richard A. Collodi. “While no sentence will undue the crimes perpetrated by Mr. Stevens, it will prevent him from victimizing anyone on the Yakama Nation Reservation again. I appreciate the work of our investigators and partners, who too often have to respond to scenes of violence like this.”
