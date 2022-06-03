YAKIMA, Wash. —
Leland James Finley, a 28-year-old man from Wapato, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and assault following a drunk driving incident that killed four people in 2019. Finley pleaded guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in November 2021 and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. on May 31, 2022.
The crash occurred in May 2019 around the intersection of Highway 97 and Larue Road. According to court documents, the crash was caused by Finley blowing a stop sign on Larue Road, driving in front of a semi.
Five passengers were in Finley’s car. Four died and a fifth was badly hurt. First responders reported multiple alcohol containers in the car and around the area of the crash.
“While it is a miracle that anyone survived the crash, this tragedy was as senseless as it was avoidable,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “I call on every driver in Eastern Washington to learn the devastatingly obvious lesson from this case: do not drive while high or drunk.”
Finley told a Yakama Nation Police officer that they had been drinking beer and driving around, confirming he was the driver. He continued to admit that he had seen the stop sign and the semi, but continued because he wanted to beat the truck, according to court documents.
Finley’s blood was tested about five hours after the crash. Results showed his blood had alcohol, THC, cocaine and metabolites of THC and cocaine.
“Four people are dead. No legal proceeding, no admission of guilt, no sentence can bring them back or truly heal the wounds Mr. Finley has caused their loved ones,” said Waldref. “My office mourns with the victims’ families while we seek justice with our law enforcement partners. We will continue to hold accountable those who engage in criminally reckless violence in our community.”
Following his prison sentence, Finley will be under federal supervision for three years.
