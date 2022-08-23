SPOKANE, Wash. — Wapato resident Clifton Frank Peter was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for three murders committed on the Yakama Nation reservation in June 2019. Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced the 37-year-old, stating the murders were “horrible if not monstrous.”
Court proceedings discussed Peter’s criminal history. He was convicted for first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and motor vehicle theft in 2011, serving 36 months in prison. Two years later, he served another nine months for the second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Peter was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, to which he pleaded guilty. The murders took place on June 1, 2019. Peter spent the day at home, drinking and playing video games, according to the press release from the Department of Justice. He became notably upset at the game, so much so that his family decided to leave the home.
As Peter’s mother tried to leave, he attacked her and took her car. He backed out of the driveway, nearly hitting someone, according to information from court proceedings. In response, Peter got out of the car and shot the driver with a shotgun, killing them.
Court proceedings said Peter then got back in his mother’s car, and drove north until he rear-ended another car. He got out of his mom’s car and shot the two people inside, killing them both.
He tried to hide the shotgun, according to the DOJ release, then walked to a family member’s house. He told them he had “done something bad,” but they didn’t let him inside. He was soon arrested.
“This case was senseless, pointless, a horrible act – leaving three people dead and their families traumatized for life,” said Judge Bastian.
Following the 50 year sentence, Peter will have to serve five years of court supervision and will owe $86,170 in restitution.
“Three people are dead. Two children have been orphaned without any immediate family in the United States. A family patriarch will never see his grandchildren graduate from high school or walk his daughter down the aisle,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref.
“Violence like this is not normal, and it cannot be normalized… I commend the collaborative efforts of the Yakama Nation Police Department, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their seamless partnership in this case, which resulted in a significant sentence. But for the families of Mr. Peter’s victims, nothing will ever be the same again. No sentence could ever bring back their beloved family members, but I hope there is some comfort in knowing that today, the Court removed from the Yakama Nation a dangerous offender whose hair-trigger response to being angry at a video game was to murder three people in cold blood.”
