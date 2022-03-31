WAPATO, Wash. -
Wapato Middle School held its 39th annual Cultural Unity Fair drive-thru event.
"Back in the early 80s there was a group of staff members here at the middle school who thought that we needed an event that would bring our cultures together instead of the division that was happening at that time," said event coordinator, Erin Gonzalez. "So they created this night where students from the different cultures came together, performed dances from their cultures, we had food prepared from five different cultures here in the community."
Gonzalez said that first Cultural Unity Fair in 1982 sold out. The community has been coming ever since. When she went to Wapato Middle School, the event hosted nights at the Capitol Theatre, when they sold out the theatre three nights a week.
