WAPATO, Wash.-
Wapato Middle School will host the 40th Annual Cultural Unity Fair on Thursday, March 30 from 4:30-7:00 p.m.
The event started in 1982 when a concerned group of teachers and school leaders developed a concept for cultural unity to combat the perception that gangs and violence dominated Wapato’s community according to a Wapato School District press release.
The event features foods from the many different cultures that make up the region, including Indian fry bread, salmon, tacos, pizza and more.
Tickets are on sale now at the Wapato Middle School office at 1309 Kateri Ln from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets may also be purchased at the door or by scanning the QR code. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.