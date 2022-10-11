WAPATO, Wash.-
The Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Wapato's Filipino Community Hall's dedication on Saturday, October, 15, at the Yakima Convention Center from 5-10 p.m.
Wapato's Filipino Community Hall opened on March, 22, 1952. The anniversary celebration was moved to October to coincide with Washington's Filipino American History Month.
According to a press release, the anniversary celebration will feature a Seattle-based drill team that will perform and, as is tradition, they will be staying at the Wapato Community Hall during their visit.
The band EPIC which started at Wapato High will reunite and perform and a slide show will honor Filipino pioneers, families, military veterans, and Royal Court Kings and Queens.
Over 500 community members and the Filipino Community of Yakima Valley are expected to attend the celebration.
