PASCO, WA - A big Hollywood production is in town, as an aerial team for the feature film “Devotion” is set to begin filming over the Tri-Cities and along the Snake River.
The production sent out a letter to residents informing them of the filming, which will consist of “varying planes and helicopters flying at lower altitudes than normal.”
The unit production location manager tells NBC Right Now filming will take place on Wednesday and continue in town until the 18th.
The film is based on a true story, and takes on the story of a pair of U.S Navy fighter pilots as they risk their lives during the Korean War. One of those pilots happens to be Jesse Le-Roy Brown, the first black aviator to fly during combat.
The film is based on the book “Devotion,” and is being produced by Black Label Media, the same company that brought you big blockbusters like La-La Land and Sicario.
“Devotion” will be directed by J.D Dillard and is set to star Jonathan Majors, Joe Jonas, Glen Powell, and Christina Jackson.