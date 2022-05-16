TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
After two years of staying home and delaying vacations, travelers are starting to dust off their suitcases.
With fewer restrictions and warmer weather, more people are planning their vacations this year than they were before the pandemic.
I spoke with a local travel agent who tells me they are booking more trips out of the state and country.
"There's a lot of in state and sun and fun type destinations, Hawaii and Mexico, Jamaica, but we're seeing a big demand for Europe," says Julie Harington, CEO of Travel Leader, "I think it's because we've been deprived of Europe for several years and so folks are anxious to get back out there and see other parts of the world."
She tells me many travelers are booking longer vacations than they were before the pandemic. Before, people were booking week long vacations, she tells me now, people are booking three week long vacations.
For those deciding to not travel and prefer a staycation, there's options for you too.
Visit Tri-Cities offers a variety of activities to do locally with a smaller price tag.
I spoke with Visit Tri-Cities President, Michael Novakovich who tells me they focus on creating partnerships with neighboring cities like Walla Walla and Yakima.
The goal? Create more opportunities for locals to have new experiences closer to home with a quick drive.
"We actually partner with Yakima and Walla Walla. We have Washington Wine Country so for us it may be that somebody comes to the Tri-Cities for a couple of days. Maybe they're in Walla Walla for a couple of days, and they're in Yakima for a couple of days," he says, "We get somebody that had a week long vacation that we might not have had here for the full week, but when we partner we all win."
He tells me the hope is to bring people from the west side of the state to enjoy what the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas have to offer.
Visit Tri-Cities works closely with local hotels to ensure large crowds attending these events are able to book a stay.
Recently, the Tri-Cities celebrated the opening of the Pasco Farmer's Market and coming up, you'll have an opportunity to enjoy the Middleton's Asparagus Farm and much more.
Michael tells me surveys show people are still eager to travel this summer and staying a little closer to home.
"Our message to Tri-Citians is there's a lot going on, invite your friends and family in and get out there and explore," says Michael.
He also tells me Visit Tri-Cities is seeing more bookings for events. In 2021, the visitor impact numbers was near $500 million.
For 2022, the impact numbers are only off by 1.5% from 2019. From 2019 to 2020, they went down by 30% because of the pandemic.
He tells me with the way numbers are currently looking for 2022, they anticipate beating their 2019 visitor impact numbers.
To see a full calendar of events and explore what Visit Tri-Cities offers, click here.
