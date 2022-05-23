Warmer weather means staying safe when out on the water

TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Warmer outdoor temperatures don't mean the water in rivers and lakes is warm to be in. The cold waters make it easier to get hypothermia.
I spoke with Brock Long from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue who tells me the number one thing to always do before heading out on the water, put on a life jacket.
Even if you think you're a great swimmer, life jackets can save lives.
"Whether you're a strong swimmer or not, it's going to keep your head above water if it's fit properly and in the event where you can't make it back to shore," says Brock, "it's going to give first responders time to locate you and bring you back to safety."
He tells me it's more difficult to put a life jacket on once you're in the water, that's why it's best to put it on before hand.
Although most people head to the banks of rivers alone, it's also a good idea to let family and friends know where you're going to be. That way they know where to start looking if they need to.
"You need to let people know where you're going for starters. How long you're going to be out, and then, you need to wear your life jacket. Be in an area that you're comfortable with as far as the river is concerned," says Brock.
If you plan to head out on the lake for an hour, let people know. If you're heading out with friends and something goes wrong, it's best to throw something that floats so the both of you don't get struck.
