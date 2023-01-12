WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Warriors Pledge scholarship program at Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) makes it possible for students to earn two-year certificates or degrees with tuition and fees covered through graduation.
Funded entirely by private donationas the Warrior Pledge launched in the fall of 2022, offering over $23,000 in assistance to more than 40 students according to a WWCC press release.
"Without this scholarship, I would have probably had to quit after one or two quarters," said Atenas Lopez, a Business Administration student.
Warrior Pledge funds complement other public funding programs like Pell Grants by providing additional funds to cover the balance of costs over an academic year according to WWCC's press release.
Warrior Pledge dollars do not need to be paid back. The deadline for those interested in being part of the Fall 2023 Warrior Pledge class is July 1, 2023.
Updated information about the Warrior Pledge program, as well as links that make it easy to submit information are available at www.wwcc.edu/warriorpledge/
"With the Warrior Pledge, I am able to do something really important to me and my family," said Lopez.
