Washington 211 marks February 11 as 211 Day

WASHINGTON STATE — Washington 211 is a three-digit helpline available in the state to help people with life crises like health care and legal issues, job loss, housing uncertainty and utility loss. The Washington 211 organization is marking February 11 as 211 Day to celebrate the resource, according to a press release from the organization.
911 is for emergencies; 988 is for suicide prevention. 211 is for connection to community resources, referrals to essential services and further help through life crises.
Washington 211 was created in 2006 and has served over 5 million Washingtonians since then, according to the press release. It operates on a “No Wrong Door” basis, connecting residents to the services they need with live assistance.
“211 is a critical state resource that connects people in need with live, in-person skilled assistance,” said the CEO of Pierce County United Way, Dona Ponepinto. “However, to meet 211’s significant call volume growth these past few years and boost our capacity to serve more people, additional resources are needed from the state to meet the demand.”
The press release reports that call volume has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic, yet funding has remained the same. Washington 211 is speaking with legislators to increase this funding.
