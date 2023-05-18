WASHINGTON- Fishing families that were affected by the cancelled crab and salmon harvests will be receiving financial assistance to help the loss of money caused. The assistance comes after disaster declarations of the 2022-2023 Bering Sea snow crab, 2022-2023 Bristol Bay red king crab and the 2021-2022 Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries cancellations.
Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced on Thursday that the affected families will receive over $220 million from disaster assistance. It's estimated the cancellations caused $287.7 million in economic losses over the three years.
Eight federal fisheries will receive the money.
- 2021/2022 Alaska Bristol Bay Red King Crab and Bering Sea Snow Crab Fisheries
- 2019 Washington Columbia River, Willapa Bay, Puget Sound Salmon Fisheries
- 2020 Washington Ocean Salmon Fisheries
- 2021 Alaska Kuskokwim River Salmon and Norton Sound Chum and Coho Salmon Fisheries
- 2021 Chignik Salmon Fisheries
- 2020 Copper River/Prince William Sound Coho and Pink Salmon Fisheries
- 2020/2021 Alaska Norton Sound Red King Crab Fisheries
- 2022/2023 Alaska Bristol Bay Red King Crab and Bering Sea Snow Crab Fisheries
“Crab and salmon harvests are critical to the livelihoods of thousands of Washington state families and local economies across the Pacific Northwest,” said Senator Murray. “Our fishermen and small businesses have been grappling with disasters that have hit year after year and they need all the help they can get."
The Alaska Bering Sea Crab Fisheries will receive the most at $96,621,465. 2020 Washington Ocean Salmon Fisheries is getting just short of $3.5 million and 2019 Washington Columbia River, Willapa Bay and Puget Sound Salmon Fisheries is getting just over $3.7 million.
