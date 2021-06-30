WASHINGTON - More than a year ago, Washington was the first official state affected by COVID-19. Today, 15 months later, Washington is finally reopening.
So what does this mean? Do you still need to wear a mask? If you're fully vaccinated, the answer is no. But businesses still have the right to ask you if they so choose. Unvaccinated people should still wear a mask.
Social distancing is also no longer required although still recommended, especially if you're not vaccinated.
Restaurants, bars, stores, businesses, and theatres can now open at full capacity. Although some are closed due to heat.
Vaccination verification is still recommended but no longer required for indoor and outdoor events. Large indoor events with more than 10,000 people can operate at 75% capacity. The venue can operate at full capacity if all attendants verify they are vaccinated, not just specific vaccinated sections.
Whether you're vaccinated or not, you'll still need to wear a mask in hospitals, long-term car facilities, correctional facilities, schools, airports and plans or homeless shelters.
Some exceptions to this reopening will be schools and childcare centers who may still continue with some mask and social distancing guidelines.
Governor Inslee required schools to to offer both virtual and in-person learning for the fall. Schools for the 2021-2022 school year still have to include 3 feet social distancing in classrooms and 6 feet elsewhere.
In regards to traveling, fully vaccinated people have to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and all public transportation throughout the U.S. Masks are not required if you're outdoors on a ferry or boat. Non-vaccinated people have to take a COVID negative test 1-3 days before their travel and be cognizant of the COVID restrictions in the place they are traveling to. Click here for the CDC guidelines.
From today to July 1st Governor Inslee will be visiting Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma to celebrate with those who helped lead Washington out of this pandemic.
Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement about today's reopening:
"Washington has come a long way since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country was found in our state January 2020, and that is in no small part due to Washingtonians' dedication and resilience in protecting themselves and their communities throughout the pandemic.
Because folks listened to science and stayed home to stay healthy, wore masks and got vaccinated, we can now safely fully re-open our state's economy and cultural centers after 15 long months. it hasn't been easy, but I'm proud of how Washingtonians came together, persevered and sacrificed to fight this virus, and now we're finally in a place that is safe enough to end this chapter.
Even though Wednesday marks a new stage in our continued efforts to defeat this pandemic, we still have work to do. Continued success depends on everyone getting vaccinated and encouraging any loved one who has not yet received this lifesaving vaccine to do so, and quickly.
"Let's keep it up, Washington – get vaccinated and stay safe."
Washington state's secretary of health Dr. Umair Shah says the fight against COVID is still not over. He said now more than ever, testing, vaccinations, and wearing masks if you're not vaccinated are still crucial to keeping businesses alive and Washington open.
All of this is subject to change. Washington will reevaluate these guidelines July 31, 2021.
In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown says the state will be focusing on helping Oregonians recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. For Oregon, their reopening has the same guidelines as Washington, which include no more masks, capacity limits, or social distancing for vaccinated people. But there are a few differences. Schools will need to offer full in-person learning.
Governor Brown says she is extending the emergency authorities in order to make federal and state funding more flexible and accessible.
Both Washington and Oregon are near 69% of the population fully vaccinated.